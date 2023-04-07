Ancelotti hands Liverpool Bellingham transfer boost in presser update

Real Madrid and Carlo Ancelotti not only appear to have our number every time we meet and took Aurelien Tchouameni off us in the summer but it appears that they are one of our biggest rivals when it comes to trying to secure the services of Jude Bellingham.

As shared by Fabrizio Romano on Twitter though, we may have been handed a boost in the negotiations as the former Everton boss said: “I believe Modrić, Benzema and Kroos will be here next season”.

The fact that Luka Modric and Tony Kroos are set to be in Madrid next season, alongside the likes of Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga, Federico Valverde and Dani Ceballos – it’s quite easy to see that the Spanish champions are well stocked in the middle of their pitch.

Therefore, if you’re the Borussia Dortmund man looking to make a key move to a club where you can be guaranteed game time – it’s looking less desirable to make the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium your new home.

There will still be competition from many other clubs but to see someone with the financial might and historic success of Los Blancos pretty much ruled out of the race – this can only be a huge boost to Jurgen Klopp.

