(Video) Arteta cryptically withholds the identity of a returning injured star at Anfield

Liverpool and Arsenal are set to lock horns at Anfield with Mikel Arteta preparing his side to try and keep their position at the top of the league, withholding some injury news ahead of the match in an attempt to give his side an edge.

Speaking with the media and providing a fitness update, the Spaniard said: “No no real changes with the rest of the players that were still injured. We have some hope with one of them who will maybe be able to train but we’ll see.”

When asked the reveal the identity of the player he was talking about, the 41-year-old replied: “I’m not going to tell you!”.

It was a strange tactic by the former Evertonian and showed the gamesmanship he’s trying to deploy, in the search of his first Premier League title.

You can watch Arteta’s comments on the Arsenal team news via @footballdaily on Twitter:

🗣️ “We have some hope with one of them, tomorrow maybe he’s able to train. We’ll have to see. I’m not going to tell you! [who].” Mikel Arteta says there is no new team news but says an unnamed player could be fit for Liverpool this weekend. pic.twitter.com/3NJlihnqap — Football Daily (@footballdaily) April 7, 2023

