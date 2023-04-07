(Video) Arteta lets slip that Anfield hat-trick hero may be handed start against Liverpool

Liverpool and Arsenal are set to meet and Mikel Arteta has revealed that one man who has scored a hat-trick at Anfield already this season, is set to be handed some minutes against the Reds.

Speaking about Leandro Trossard’s three goals for Brighton earlier in this campaign, the Spaniard said: “It’s great to have a player that has experienced something really nice and positive in that stadium. That’s what we need, players with a lot of belief on that pitch”.

Discussing a need for players like the Belgian, may therefore suggest that the former Everton man could hand the attacker some minutes in what is a crucial game in the Premier League.

Both teams know that a win would be a massive result for the course of their season and their respective ultimate aims, so we should expect an exciting affair.

You can watch Arteta’s comments on Trossard via @footballdaily on Twitter:

🗣️ “It’s great to have a player that’s experienced something really nice and positive in that stadium.” Mikel Arteta on Leandro Trossard scoring a hat-trick at Anfield already this season. 🇧🇪 pic.twitter.com/595Sv791D7 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) April 7, 2023

