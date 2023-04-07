Jurgen Klopp would swap half of his Liverpool side with players from Arsenal, says Jamie Carragher

Jamie Carragher has claimed that Jurgen Klopp will be jealous of the squad that Mikel Arteta has built at Arsenal.

The Spaniard is flying at the moment with the Gunners currently eight points clear at the top of the Premier League table ahead of Sunday’s clash with Liverpool at Anfield.

Despite tipping his former side to produce somewhat of a mini upset and pick up all three points this weekend, the Scouser believes our German tactician must be wishing ‘half of Arteta’s team were in his starting XI’.

“Arsenal will arrive on Merseyside with more belief than they have had since their last league win at Anfield since 2012,” the pundit wrote in his column for The Telegraph (as quoted by TEAMtalk).

“Before Tuesday’s 0-0 draw with Chelsea, I predicted Liverpool would beat Arteta’s side, purely because of home form. If this game was not at Anfield I would not be so confident Liverpool had any chance.

“Jurgen Klopp has had little cause to be envious of other squads during his Liverpool reign. He does now. He must wish half of Arteta’s team were in his starting XI.

“Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli bring the lightning pace and penetration that Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane introduced to Klopp’s 4-3-3 system five years ago.

“Not so long ago, Klopp must have investigated if it was possible to lure the Arsenal duo to Merseyside. Suffice to say that ship has well and truly sailed.”

There’s no denying that Arsenal have been quality this season and they deserve to be where they are but we still believe Klopp has a lot of faith in his players.

Yes, reinforcements do need to be added in the summer, especially in midfield, but we still have a number of world-class players that are simply underperforming at the moment.

The Gunners will fancy their chances of picking up an away league win against Liverpool for the first time in over a decade but there’s no reason why we can’t take the game to the Londoners – especially with the power of Anfield behind the lads.

We’re confident that if we can complete some quality business in the transfer market this summer then we’ll be competitive on all four fronts again next term.

