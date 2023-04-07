‘Arteta knows that’ – Carragher makes interesting title race admission as Arsenal prepare for Liverpool clash

Jamie Carragher believes that if Liverpool beat Arsenal on Sunday then Manchester City are favourites to win the Premier League this season.

The Gunners are currently eight points clear of Pep Guardiola’s side at the top of the table but some still believe that the Sky Blues will have enough during the final 10 games of the campaign to defend their crown.

Jurgen Klopp’s men, meanwhile, are struggling for consistency this term and are heading in the opposite direction of the north London outfit.

“When I look at Arsenal, I see an evolving team with the core of their strongest XI at the start of what should be an illustrious career,” Carragher wrote in the Telegraph (as quoted by the Sport Bible). “When I look at Liverpool, I see a core of players whose peak is behind them.

“But the clubs’ meeting on Sunday, while on different trajectories, does not diminish the challenge facing Mikel Arteta at Anfield.

“Win, and Arteta’s side are the favourites in the title race. Lose, and the championship is in Manchester City’s hands.

“Those stakes make this the biggest Premier League fixture Arsenal have played since Arsene Wenger’s glory years.

“If Arteta and his players are celebrating come full time, most neutrals will agree when the inevitable chorus of ‘now you’re gonna believe us’ starts.

“They will think Arsenal can even afford to lose one of their tough remaining games to City or Newcastle United and still get over the line. “Some victories are worth more than three points. Anfield is one of the few stadiums in England which provides a true barometer of whether a team have the mentality and skill to be champions. Arteta knows that.” Despite all of our struggles this term we’ve only lost once in the league at L4 and have beaten the likes of City, Manchester United and Newcastle. Arteta is more than aware of the power of the Anfield supporters, something Klopp touched on in his press conference earlier today, and hopefully we can pick up our first three points in over a month. We could end the weekend 13 points adrift of the top four and with just nine games left to play that would very much spell the end of our hopes of securing Champions League football.

