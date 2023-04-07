Fabinho issues blunt five-word demand to teammates as Liverpool’s ‘best player of the season’ named

Fabinho has heaped huge praise on Alisson Becker after our No. 1 kept his 11th clean sheet of the Premier League season against Chelsea on Tuesday.

The goalless draw at Stamford Bridge summed up exactly why both sides are currently lingering in mid-table but the former Monaco man singled out three players for praise whilst telling his teammates: ‘We have to defend better’.

“It’s always important to keep a clean sheet, to defend good,” the Brazil international told Liverpoolfc.com. “I think we have to thank Alisson again.

“This season it happened regularly that we need Ali to help us. He’s been our best player this season and he showed again why. We have to defend better.

“The work of the team was really good. Some of the players, like Kostas and Curt and the other players, started the game and did well. It was not easy for them because I don’t remember the last time Curtis started a game.

“But we have to keep working and try to get better and better for the next game.”

The Merseysiders have struggled for consistency this season with many of Jurgen Klopp’s squad failing to regularly perform at their best.

Alisson, however, is one of the very few players that has retained his high standards and it’s concerning to think about what position we’d find ourselves in if it wasn’t for his heroics between the sticks.

We’ve failed to really get going this term and currently find ourselves out of all cup competitions and 10 points adrift of the top four.

Next up on Sunday is the visit of league leaders Arsenal to Anfield and despite being content with a point at Chelsea, Fabinho has explained what he and his teammates must do to ensure they have a chance of ending their four-game winless streak this weekend.

The midfielder said: “We need to create more, get more people in the box, create more chances to score.

“I think it was a good game from us. Chelsea is a good team. Of course, both teams are not in a good moment but, in the end, we take the one point.”

Mikel Arteta’s side will be wanting to take a huge step closer to the title with a win at L4 but let’s hope we can put in a solid performance to show that we’re still in contention for a top four finish.

