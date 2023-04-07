‘Oh no!’ – Journo assesses ‘underwhelming’ reports linking Liverpool with 23 y/o Chelsea star

Neil Jones believes there is ‘no chance’ that Conor Gallagher goes ‘straight into Liverpool’s midfield’ and has labelled reports linking the Chelsea star with a move to Anfield as ‘underwhelming’.

Jurgen Klopp has reportedly identified the 23-year-old as a ‘strong target’ for the Reds as he seeks to overhaul his midfield this summer.

The England international, who impressed whilst on loan at Crystal Palace last season, was linked with a move to Everton last summer but was not willing to join the Goodison Park outfit and instead remained in the capital.

“I think you look at: young, English, available, not out of the stratosphere in terms of money,” Jones told Redmen TV. “Going straight into Liverpool’s midfield? No chance. He doesn’t get in Chelsea’s team, who are 11th in the league.

“He was linked in January with Everton, at that level. I think Conor Gallagher would have to be bought if Liverpool couldn’t get other targets.

“I think it would be very underwhelming for Liverpool if you were trying to sell Conor Gallagher as part of this ‘great midfield rebuild’.

“I could understand why Liverpool fans would see that link and go, ‘Oh no!’ That to me is a very red flag Liverpool signing. I don’t think he’s a player that would make anything like the difference they need players to make in the summer. Sorry, Conor!

“Why would he be on Liverpool’s list? He’s English, he’s 23, he’s played in the Premier League, he is energetic, he’s an England international and he won’t cost the earth.”

It’s hard to argue against any of the GOAL journalist’s comments.

Gallagher did show during his time at Selhurst Park last term that he is a very talented midfielder who has the ability to both score and create goals from the middle of the park, though.

He registered eight goals and three assists in the Premier League last term and his dynamism in the engine room almost helped the Eagles to a top-half finish.

But strengthening our options in central midfield is a priority for Klopp this summer and in all honesty we should be targeting players of a much higher calibre.

That’s not to say the Epsom-born talent wouldn’t be a huge success at L4, though.

Jude Bellingham is our number one transfer target and if Gallagher was to be signed in addition the Borussia Dortmund star then that would be decent business, but the latter should not be our main signing.

It’ll be interesting to see what sort of business we complete ahead of next season as the current campaign has made it clear that a rebuild is required.

