‘It’s no secret’ – Jurgen Klopp calls on the power of Anfield ahead of Arsenal clash

Jurgen Klopp has called on the power of Anfield and Liverpool supporters as his side prepare to welcome Arsenal to L4 on Sunday.

The Gunners have enjoyed a brilliant campaign thus far as they currently sit eight points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

The Merseysiders, meanwhile, are struggling for consistency and find themselves ten points adrift of the Champions League spots – that’s led our German tactician to admit the Reds will ‘need Anfield’ this weekend.

“We have three proper sessions to prepare this game and that’s really helpful,” the former Borussia Dortmund boss said in his press conference this morning (as quoted by James Pearce on Twitter). “We need Anfield, that’s clear. It’s no secret that the combination of our people with the boys is a good one.”

READ MORE: Jurgen Klopp issues Luis Diaz fitness update ahead of Arsenal clash

Arsenal are without an away league win against Liverpool since 2012 but did win the reverse fixture 3-2 back in October thanks to a controversial penalty decision from referee Michael Oliver.

Despite all of our struggles this season, we have lost just once at Anfield in the league (2-1 defeat to Leeds in October) and L4 remains a very difficult place for teams to visit.

Manchester City, Manchester United and Newcastle have all returned home empty handed from their visits this term and let’s hope the same can be said for Arsenal this weekend.

Check Pearce’s tweet below via Twitter:

Klopp: "We have three proper sessions to prepare this game and that's really helpful. We need Anfield, that's clear. It's no secret that the combination of our people with the boys is a good one." — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) April 7, 2023

Ep73 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Author chat with Chris Roberts on Football, Mental Health… and more!