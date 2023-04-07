Klopp made ‘beeline’ for £150k-p/w Chelsea man at Stamford Bridge; gave him a huge embrace

Jurgen Klopp will be fully aware that this summer will likely entail several transfers being completed at Anfield and there have been some Chelsea players linked with a move, providing our manager the perfect chance to talk with them – during our 0-0 draw at Stamford Bridge.

Instead though, as reported by GOAL, it appeared that the 55-year-old was more eager to speak with another member of the Londoner’s squad after full-time: ‘At the final whistle, Jurgen Klopp made a beeline for Kai Havertz, throwing his arms around the Chelsea forward like a sympathetic parent’.

With Mason Mount being so hotly tipped to be making a Merseyside move this summer, then perhaps many of our supporters would have expected that the German would be grabbing any opportunity available to enhance his reputation with the England international.

The boss may have still inadvertently done this though, as showing compassion towards Kai Havertz likely because of the volume of missed chances the man on £150,000-per-week (via Capology) had during our match against Bruno Saltor’s side – it shows to everyone just how compassionate of a manager we have.

With Frank Lampard taking the job at his former club until the end of the season and being such a public champion of the man he also had on loan at Derby County, we may see an effort to keep the 24-year-old in a blue shirt.

But with just over one year remaining on his current deal and the ex-Everton boss leaving at the end of this campaign – we should still stand a strong chance of signing the midfielder, if he is indeed a genuine target.

