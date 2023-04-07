(Video) Klopp thought his computer was ‘broken’ as he watched back ‘flipper football’ against Chelsea

Liverpool fans were hoping for a run of three huge performances against Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal after the end of the international break but with one point from two disappointing performances – Jurgen Klopp was forced to comment on the style of football he’s been watching.

Speaking with the media, the 55-year-old said: “Against Chelsea it was like flipper, we had the ball and gave it away, had the ball and gave it away, had the ball and gave it away. You cannot watch that.

“We have to build on good moments in games, good challenges and then keep the ball. Against Chelsea, from an analysis point of view, you think the computer is broken. That’s not how it should be. I liked the desire and the passion. We saw a few things that were better so let’s go from here”.

Unfortunately, the German’s computer wasn’t broken and it was a tough watch for us all as the Reds failed to deliver in both the Etihad Stadium and at Stamford Bridge.

Now our hopes are pinned on a strong performance at Anfield against the league leaders, knowing that time is really running out if we want to launch a pursuit of the top four.

You can watch Klopp's comments on the Chelsea game via @empireofthekop on Twitter:

