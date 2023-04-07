Jurgen Klopp issues Luis Diaz fitness update ahead of Arsenal clash

Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Luis Diaz will ‘probably not be involved’ against Arsenal on Sunday but Thiago Alcantara is in contention to feature.

The former has been sidelined since sustaining a serious knee injury against the Gunners back in October while our No. 6 last featured for the Reds during the 3-0 defeat to Wolves at the start of February.

Both players took part in full team training at the AXA Training Centre yesterday, however, but this weekend’s clash with the league leaders will still come too soon for the former Porto winger.

“The plan for Luis is he will be available for Leeds,” Klopp told the press (as quoted by The Athletic’s James Pearce on Twitter). “He probably won’t be involved on Sunday.

“Thiago might be available. He wasn’t out for so long.”

READ MORE: Liverpool star ‘would love another year’ at Anfield but Reds hierarchy ‘under the impression’ he’ll move on this summer – Ben Jacobs

We travel to Elland Road a week on Monday and that is when our No. 23 is likely to make his long awaited return.

He was set to return to action just before Christmas before suffering a relapse of the injury during our warm weather training camp in Dubai.

His energy and pace on the left flank has been sorely missed for the majority of this campaign but the hope is that he can have a strong end to the season as we aim to reduce the 10 point gap between ourselves and the top four.

Check Pearce’s tweet below via Twitter: