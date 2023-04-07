‘How can you expect…’ – Klopp struggles to hide frustration during pre-Arsenal press conference

Jurgen Klopp provided somewhat of a angry response to journalists in his press conference earlier today after he was quizzed about his decision to make six changes to his side for the goalless draw with Chelsea on Tuesday.

Liverpool were defeated 4-1 by Manchester City on Saturday before picking up a point at Stamford Bridge in what was yet another lacklustre performance from last season’s FA Cup and League Cup winners.

League leaders Arsenal are next up at Anfield on Sunday and the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson and Mo Salah are all expected to return to the starting XI after being rested for the trip to the capital – a decision that the German was asked about

“We had a game against City, which is an influence physically and performance-wise,” Klopp explained (as quoted by the Mirror). “It is both. How can you expect I give you an answer and say ‘two were because of that and four were because of that’. That is a real waste of time.”

We currently find ourselves ten points adrift of the top four and it’s therefore imperative that we end our four-game winless streak on Sunday.

Arsenal are without a win at Anfield in the league since 2012 but they’re flying this season and pose a proper threat under Mikel Arteta.

“If we win this game [vs Arsenal], then we will have taken four points out of these games [City, Chelsea and Arsenal],” the German added. “This would be completely normal for us in the past.

“Most of the time we drew there [Stamford Bridge]. Last season, I sat at home with COVID. We started really well but it was a draw in the end. And losing to Man City was always possible.

“I understand from your point of view it’s super difficult to find new questions every week but believe me it’s even more difficult to find new answers.”

You can understand Klopp’s frustration.

He is asked the same questions week in and week out and it’s almost as if the reporters are attempting to make him go on a furious outburst – similar to what Antonio Conte did recently during his final few days as Spurs boss.

Our German tactician insisted that he’s calm with our current situation, despite admitting that improvements are needed from his side.

Let’s hope we can pull off somewhat of a mini upset this weekend and pick up all three points against the league leaders.

