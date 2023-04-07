(Video) Klopp snaps at reporters, asks for better questions and to stop wasting his time

Liverpool are headed into the third of three games that many said would tell the tale of how our season would end, as we’ve recorded just one point from two – some may think that Jurgen Klopp can see that this campaign is set to pass us by.

Speaking with the media before facing Arsenal, the boss was asked by Carl Markham if the changes made to his team against Chelsea were because of the result against Manchester City or to manage the players work load and he wasn’t best pleased with this question.

The 55-year-old said: “We had a game against City, which is an influence physically and performance-wise. Then we have a game three days later – It is both.

“How can you expect I give you an answer and say ‘two were because of that and four were because of that’. That is a real waste of time.

“I understand from your point of view it’s super difficult to find new questions but you tried at least – it didn’t work out”

There’s a history in place between the German and the reporter for PA Media and this clip is as clear as anything else, that our manager doesn’t really enjoy answering his questions.

You can watch Klopp’s interaction (from 14:00) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

