900 Liverpool fans set to sue UEFA after Champions League Final chaos – report

Liverpool fans who were in Paris for last season’s Champions League final will need no explanation as to why supporters would be after compensation from UEFA and now the case looks set to be taken to the next stage.

As reported by BBC Sport: ‘Nearly 900 Liverpool fans caught up in the chaotic scenes at last year’s Champions League final are to sue Uefa, say lawyers’.

After being manhandled and sandwiched into small areas by French police and match officials, missing the start of the game, chased and pepper sprayed – there’s no reason as to why anyone should ever expect to experience that at a football match – let alone the biggest spectacle in Europe.

Despite an admittance of guilt from the event organisers there is still a set of supporters who have sought legal aide to ensure that a mere refund of tickets is not the only penalty that is to be paid.

Many could be seen crying and being mentally tormented by the events outside the Stade de France last summer and that experience will be enough for many to not want to travel abroad to watch the Reds again.

What should have been a day to remember for all the right reasons, regardless of the result, was taken from everyone in attendance and that should lead to a much firmer punishment for those who were supposed to be in charge.

