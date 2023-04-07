Liverpool star ‘would love another year’ at Anfield but Reds hierarchy ‘under the impression’ he’ll move on this summer – Ben Jacobs

James Milner would love to remain a Liverpool player beyond the summer but the Reds hierarchy are ‘under the impression’ that this season is the 37-year-old’s last one at Anfield, that’s according to CBS Sports’ Ben Jacobs.

The veteran is out of contract at L4 in June and is yet to agree on fresh terms for a new deal.

With Jurgen Klopp looking to rebuild his squad in the summer, specifically targeting an overhaul in midfield, some are suggesting it’s time for our No. 7 to call it a day at the club.

“From Milner’s point of view, he’d like to extend at Liverpool. But from Liverpool’s perspective, they’ve always been under the impression that this is his last season at Anfield,” Jacobs told Give Me Sport (via Rousing The Kop).

“It’s not because they don’t value him as a squad player and a dressing room influence. It’s just ultimately time for the player and club to part way and that’s been the Liverpool perspective.”

READ MORE: ‘Oh no!’ – Journo assesses ‘underwhelming’ reports linking Liverpool with 23 y/o Chelsea star

Since signing from Manchester City on a free transfer in 2015, the Yorkshireman has been a consistently good performer and has helped the club pick up every major trophy possible in recent years.

He may no longer offer as much quality on the pitch but he will always give 110% in whatever position is required.

Milner spent almost a full year operating as our first-choice left back and never let the side down and his leadership qualities both on and off the pitch make him an integral part of Klopp’s squad.

Although it’s currently looking unlikely that he’ll still be at the club next season, Jacobs believes the former Newcastle man has the opportunity to prove his worth during Liverpool’s final 10 games of the campaign.

“Now, if they see anything in the last few games in terms of leadership and impact in their push for Champions League football to change that, then you can always potentially get a twist,” he said. “But, in essence, nothing has changed with Milner. He would love another year.”

We certainly need fresh legs in the middle of the park but we’d have no complaints whatsoever if the former England international is offered another 12-month contract extension.

Ep73 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Author chat with Chris Roberts on Football, Mental Health… and more!