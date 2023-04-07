Liverpool’s third highest paid player linked with shock exit; former club want him back – report

Liverpool are expected to have a busy summer in terms of incomings but it appears that a latest name has been added to those who could depart the club, someone who is a key part of Jurgen Klopp’s squad.

As reported by AS: ‘Now that Xavi is looking for another midfielder for the rotation, Thiago would be ideal: he knows the house and would quickly adapt to the style of play’.

Seeing as, according to figures reported by Capology, our No.6 is the third highest paid player at the football club – it would be fair to assume that his role in the squad is as an important senior player.

READ MORE: (Video) Arteta cryptically withholds the identity of a returning injured star at Anfield

As much as this may be true, it’s also hard to ignore that his injury record has been rather unimpressive during his time on Merseyside and with plans to rejuvenate our midfield anyway – perhaps a sale could help fund a new era in the middle of the Anfield pitch.

Given Barcelona’s financial issues though, you would assume that they can’t afford to throw too much money toward their former midfielder and that would make it hard to see a real reason to push a very talented player out of the door.

It’s going to be a summer of change but we do still need some experienced heads in our squad and we should be able to expect at least one more season of strong performances from the Spanish international, meaning we should keep hold of him for now – unless a crazy offer comes in.

#Ep73 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Author chat with Chris Roberts on Football, Mental Health… and more!