‘That can happen’ – Pundit names Liverpool man ‘upsetting other players’ in the dressing room

Liverpool have enjoyed far from the best season to date and so it’s fair to assume that the mood in the camp is not as high as the all-conquering campaigns of the past but one pundit has highlighted the role of one player in particular, as having a detrimental effect on the others.

Speaking on Off the Ball, ex-Leeds man John Giles said: ‘The Salah situation where he’s getting the new contract and it’s upsetting other players and the rest of players aren’t happy about it, because he’s getting more than them. That can happen’.

The whole Mo Salah contract debacle seems a long way away now, with much of the end of last season and the summer taken up by speculation around the future of our No.11 and whether we could afford to keep him at the club.

In the end, FSG found the money to secure the services of the Egyptian King and it appeared to be a deal that worked for everyone involved but perhaps not the rest of the dressing room – if these thoughts are to be taken seriously.

If Capology figures are to be believed, the 30-year-old is earning £350,000-per-week – which is more than the money spent each week on Caoimhin Kelleher, Curtis Jones, Calvin Ramsay, Stefan Bajcetic, Harvey Elliott, Fabio Carvalho, Kostas Tsimikas, Luis Diaz and James Milner combined.

It’s not unheard of that (arguably) our best player is receiving the most money at the club but when things get tough and performances across the board are below the expected standards, then seeing one man earn so much more than everyone else – could start a negative feeling within the changing rooms.

However, Jurgen Klopp’s squad are so well experienced that it seems highly unlikely these thoughts are actually in place and the rest of squad will be more than aware that the former Roma man has shown everyone during his time on Merseyside that he deserves to be paid well for his talents and efforts.

