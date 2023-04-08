Report claims Liverpool may struggle to provide two things Jude Bellingham seemingly wants

One report from Spain has cast serious doubt on Liverpool’s chances of signing Jude Bellingham, claiming that the Reds could struggle to satisfy two of the player’s wishes.

The rumours linking us with the 19-year-old are incessant as ever, with Jurgen Klopp believed to consider the Borussia Dortmund star his top target in the summer transfer window.

The likelihood of the move getting done seems to heighten and lighten on a daily basis, with one outlet identifying a new suitor in this particular race and pouring cold water on the England midfielder coming to Merseyside.

Cadena SER claimed: “PSG has fully entered the bid for Jude Bellingham. In the last week, the English player’s entourage has received several calls from the Parisian club asking about his situation.”

Their report added: “The Bellingham entourage, for their part, was in Madrid a month ago and maintained contacts with Real Madrid. Bellingham, whoever he signs for, wants a long contract and a Champions League project in which he feels he is the protagonist.

“Neither of these premises are a problem for Los Blancos, but for example, they do seem to rule out Liverpool from the race, since they are 10 points behind Manchester United, which marks the Champions League zone in the Premier League.

“This reduced the race to two teams: Real Madrid and Manchester City, but PSG has been trying to unite the bid for a week.”

Liverpool’s faltering pursuit of a Champions League place for next season could indeed make it more difficult for us to land the 19-year-old, whose other suitors will almost certainly qualify, along with his current club Dortmund.

However, comments made by Carlo Ancelotti this week (via @FabrizioRomano on Twitter) suggest that Real Madrid won’t be parting with any of their existing midfielders, which could be interpreted as Los Blancos being happy with what they already have.

Also, with the majority of the Reds’ squad contracted at Anfield until 2025 or longer – all the way up to 2028 in some cases (Transfermarkt) – the club are evidently not averse to offering lengthy deals to players, so they could well satisfy Bellingham’s apparent desire in that regard.

Despite this report trying to rule Liverpool out of the transfer race, Kopites certainly shouldn’t give up on the Merseysiders’ chances of landing the club’s number one target.

