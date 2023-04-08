‘I would be…’ – Carragher urges Jurgen Klopp to do one thing before Liverpool’s game v Arsenal

Jamie Carragher has implored Jurgen Klopp to select Thiago Alcantara in Liverpool’s starting XI against Arsenal tomorrow if the midfielder is fit enough.

A hip flexor injury has kept the 31-year-old out of action since the 3-0 defeat to Wolves in early February (Transfermarkt), but he was pictured in training this week.

The manager has also hinted that the Spain international ‘might be available’ to face the Gunners, with a definitive assessment set to be made closer to kick-off (LFC official website).

Speaking on the Sky Sports Essential Football podcast ahead of Sunday’s clash, Carragher has called for Thiago to go straight into the starting line-up if he’s deemed fit enough to do so.

The ex-Liverpool defender said: “It will be interesting to see what role Thiago plays, whether he goes on the bench and he comes on or if he starts the game. Only Jurgen Klopp knows how fit Thiago is, but if there’s no chance of a recurrence of an injury I’d probably start him.

“If he’s anywhere near I would be putting Thiago straight in that team and trying to get the foot on the ball and a bit of possession and creativity from that position.”

We’re with Carragher on this one – if the Spain midfielder is able to last 60+ minutes tomorrow, he’d absolutely be worth including from the start.

Against an Arsenal team who are absolutely flying, we’ll need our strongest possible XI on the pitch, and Thiago slots into that category.

Liverpool will need to be positive in possession but not overly cavalier, and the ex-Barcelona man could hold the key to unlocking the Gunners’ defence and getting the Reds’ forwards firing.

As per WhoScored, he averages 1.2 key passes and 1.4 successful dribbles per game, placing him fourth and second in Klopp’s squad for those respective metrics. Thiago could also be crucial in stifling Arsenal, with his match average of 2.9 tackles won the highest at Anfield.

Only those closest to the source will be able to judge whether he can last the pace tomorrow, but if the manager thinks the Spaniard’s up to it, then he simply must start this weekend.

