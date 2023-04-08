Fabinho on ‘using’ the power of Anfield ahead of a huge game against Arsenal

Fabinho hasn’t enjoyed his best season for Liverpool but there haven’t been many players who have in our squad, yet our midfielder is keen to use the power of Anfield in what is sure to be a huge Easter Sunday meeting.

Speaking with Liverpoolfc.com, the Brazilian said: “This season when we play at Anfield, it’s usually where we play our best football. We played good games against big teams this season – we beat City, we beat United at home.

“So yes, we will try to use the crowd and try to play our best football again because if you don’t play, we can’t beat Arsenal.”

The 29-year-old is clearly ready for a big performance inside his home stadium and let’s hope that our fans are as confident of pulling off what is, on paper, an unlikely victory over the Gunners.

In what is the 240th meeting between the clubs, Mikel Arteta’s side are looking for their first Premier League win on Merseyside against the Reds since September 2012 and their boss will be very aware of this poor run of form.

As Manchester City look to cut down the lead of the Londoners at the top of the tree, we may well have a big role to play in the title race – although not how we first hoped when this season began.

Our home fans are famed for being terrific and Jurgen Klopp will be hoping for a big performance from us, in the same way that we are hoping from a strong performance by our team and let’s hope that all of us act in unison to orchestrate a memorable day.

