(Video) “Definitely” – Klopp on the difference ‘smart recruitment’ this summer will make to his team

Liverpool fans are expecting a busy summer ahead and Jurgen Klopp has been speaking about the difference some successful spending will have on his squad, after what has been quite a tough campaign.

Speaking with the media, when asked if the Reds can return to our former selves with a strong summer, the 55-year-old said: “Yes, with smart recruitment we will improve – definitely. That’s the plan”.

Smart recruitment is certainly easier said than done but by looking at the work of our next opponents, we can see how Arsenal have catapulted themselves from 5th to (currently) 1st after what was a strong transfer window.

Now it’s up to us to follow suit, replace the likes of Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Arthur Melo, Bobby Firmino and possibly James Milner and rejuvenate the squad with some fresh legs and renewed optimism about what we can achieve next year.

You can watch Klopp’s comments on summer spending (from 3:58) via BeanymanSports on YouTube:

