(Video) Klopp looks ahead to ‘next year’ as he declares “I am not a worse manager than last year”

Jurgen Klopp will know better than anyone that Liverpool have fallen below our expected standards this season, this is now leading him to start planning for next year already – as our hopes of a successful end to this campaign continue to dwindle.

Speaking with the media, the 55-year-old said: “I am not a worse manager than last year, definitely not. The players are not worse players – they just play worse. That’s definitely the case. But if we go through this together we can have a massive benefit next year.”

It’s an honest and resolute assessment from the German who is normally a man that doesn’t look any further ahead than the next game but this run of poor form is allowing him to be a bit more long-sighted.

By defending the talents of himself and his players, the boss seems to be suggesting that he won’t be changing much in terms of outgoings this summer but looking to bring a few new faces in – to help launch a pursuit of the feats we are used to seeing the Reds compete for.

You can watch Klopp’s comments on himself and the Liverpool players (from 4:34) via BeanymanSports on YouTube:

