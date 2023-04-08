(Video) Reported Liverpool transfer target has come up with ‘something spectacular’ today

Matheus Nunes has been linked with a move to Liverpool of late, and the Anfield powerbrokers would’ve been wowed by one moment he produced while playing for Wolves today.

Fabrizio Romano recently talked up a potential move to Merseyside for the 24-year-old [via CaughtOffside], who’s in action for his club against Chelsea in the Premier League, and he broke the deadlock at Molineux in sensational fashion.

Daniel Podence’s cross into the penalty area was headed away by Kalidou Koulibaly, but the Portugal midfielder latched onto the loose ball over by the edge of the box.

Nunes duly unleashed a venomous first-time volley which fizzed past Blues goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga and into the far corner of the net to give Wolves the lead on 31 minutes.

Journalist Nathan Judah, who’s covering the match at Molineux, gushed on Twitter (via @NathanJudah) that ‘we’ve seen something spectacular’.

Anyone who’s watched the goal would not disagree, and it could well have struck a chord with Liverpool fans given the Reds’ links with the 24-year-old.

You can catch a clip of Nunes’ goal from beINSPORTS‘ coverage of the game, shared on Twitter by @kd4: