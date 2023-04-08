“It’s impossible” – Mikel Arteta on Anfield’s ‘jungle’ atmosphere as he prepares his side for a huge clash

Mikel Arteta is currently doing an outstanding job with his young Arsenal team that are sat at the top of the Premier League but he knows as much as any other manager in the world, that Anfield is not an easy place to play.

After asking his Gunners side to train with the sound of You’ll Never Walk Alone playing last season, the Spaniard is certainly going to be drilling it into his players again that they will have to be at their best to even beat a struggling home side.

Speaking with the media (via BBC Sport), the Spaniard spoke about preparing his players for our atmosphere and said: “You cannot train the players in the zoo and then go to the jungle on Sunday,” said Arteta.

“It’s impossible. You have to expose yourself. You have to prepare the players. You have to tell them what they’re going to be facing and you have to recognise that.”

The former Everton man has been on his fair share of defeats on the red side of Merseyside during his playing and managerial career, leading to a mix of respect and fear whenever he has to pit his wits against the Reds.

Now the pendulum must swing to our passionate supporters as the Londoners will be hoping for a deflated crowd, so that they can get away with having to compete in an atmosphere that clearly intimidates them,

We must be loud, proud and fight for every ball – as this is as much evidence as anything that we really do make a difference.

