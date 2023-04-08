‘He’s a winner’ – Neil Jones says one Anfield target would go ‘straight into Liverpool’s team’

Reliable journalist Neil Jones has said that one reported Liverpool transfer target would go ‘straight into’ the Reds’ starting line-up if he’s signed.

Earlier this week, Argentine journalist César Luis Merlo reported (via @CLMerlo on Twitter) that Alexis Mac Allister’s father is reportedly in England and ‘monitoring’ talks between the 24-year-old and two clubs out of the Merseysiders, Manchester United and Arsenal.

Mac Allister senior was a notable spectator at Anfield in February on the night that Jurgen Klopp’s side lost 5-2 to Real Madrid, fuelling speculation over a possible transfer for the 2022 World Cup winner.

Speaking to Redmen TV, Jones believes that the Brighton star would make an instant impact at Liverpool if the Reds were to sign him.

The journalist labelled him a “player who goes straight into Liverpool’s team. Alexis Mac Allister does a bit of everything. You look at the goals, he certainly takes a good penalty as well and strikes the ball from outside the box. He’s got that in his locker.

“He’s played deeper, he’s played number 10. He stands up pretty well in the off-the-ball metrics that you look at, in terms of winning possession, tackles, interceptions, and gets about the pitch.

“He’s a winner, isn’t he? He’s won the biggest prize of all in football, so he’s obviously capable of playing with that kind of pressure and that kind of expectation on him.

“I think he’ll cost, but I think he’s one of them that if you were looking to spend that kind of money on a midfielder, I think he’s getting to the stage where you’d think, ‘Do you know what, he’s a bit of a guarantee.’ He’s someone who I think is getting to the level where he’s worth £60/65/70million.

“What’s clear is at least two midfielders are leaving. At least two, probably more, are going to be signed. I think that we can be pretty sure that they will be players who can come in immediately and impact the first team – because they have to – and I think he’s one.”

READ MORE: Club could be open to selling Liverpool target who Carragher dubbed ‘outstanding’ – report

READ MORE: Journalist hints Liverpool could potentially pounce on transfer target’s ‘delicate’ situation

Mac Allister could indeed be a readymade candidate to slot straight into Klopp’s midfield if we manage to lure him to Anfield.

The 24-year-old has played 88 times in the Premier League, scoring 14 goals, along with winning 16 caps for Argentina, who he helped to World Cup glory in Qatar last year (Transfermarkt).

Indeed, as Jones pointed out, the Brighton midfielder is adept at breaking up opposition attacks, averaging 2.31 tackles per game (FBref).

He also gets forward with regularity, with his match average of 2.15 shots placing him among the top 5% of positional peers in Europe’s five main leagues over the past 12 months (FBref).

WhoScored performance metrics also paint a favourable picture of Mac Allister, whose 7.09 rating for the season so far is surpassed by only one Liverpool player (Luis Diaz with 7.28).

We fully agree with Jones when he says that the Argentine would be capable of winning an immediate place in Klopp’s starting XI at Anfield, if the Reds were to land him from Brighton.

You can see the full interview with the GOAL journalist below, from The Redmen TV on YouTube:

EOTK Insider: From Liverpool, to Everton, to prison – the double league winner who swapped medals for a life of crime