Transfer expert suggests Liverpool target who ‘has everything’ may be temped by Anfield move

Journalist Dean Jones has hinted that one reported Liverpool transfer target could be tempted by a potential move to Anfield.

Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha has been linked with the Reds in recent weeks, and it’s believed that the Merseyside club remain keen on him.

It was only nine months ago that the 27-year-old moved to Craven Cottage from Sporting Lisbon for £20m (Sky Sports), but it seems the prospect of him changing clubs again this summer can’t be ruled out.

Writing for GIVEMESPORT, Jones said that Liverpool are ‘in the picture’ for the Portugal international, whose ‘brilliant campaign in West London has caught the eye’ on Merseyside.

The journalist added that Fulham could demand £50m for Palhinha’s signature, with manager Marco Silva hoping the club’s board hold firm if big-money offers come in for the player.

The reporter also said that ‘the lure of Anfield and becoming a destroyer in the centre of the Liverpool midfield may prove tempting’ for the 27-year-old.

READ MORE: ‘I would be…’ – Carragher urges Jurgen Klopp to do one thing before Liverpool’s game v Arsenal

READ MORE: Liverpool could go back for 2022 target who’s ‘convinced’ Klopp; club may be open to sale – report

It hasn’t taken the Portuguese enforcer long to make his mark on the Premier League in his first season in England – as per WhoScored, his match average of 4.1 tackles is the best of any player in the division.

He also drew glowing praise from ex-Fulham striker Dimitar Berbatov recently, with the Bulgarian saying (via Sportskeeda): “He’s having a great season for Fulham and he’s at that moment in his career, at the age of 27, where he can become even better.

“He has everything that a holding midfielder needs. He’s not afraid of challenges, he can pass, he’s great at spraying a diagonal ball and switching the play. He’s also capable of scoring goals too.”

Indeed, along with his aforementioned tackling ability, Palhinha can also make an impact in the final third, with three Premier League goals this season prior to today’s action (WhoScored).

Harvey Elliott is the only Liverpool midfielder to have more than three goals in all competitions in 2022/23 (Transfermarkt), and unlike the 27-year-old, he typically plays in a more advanced role.

Uncompromising in the engine room and also able to make hay in the opponents’ penalty area, the Portugal ace would appear to be an astute target.

However, if Fulham won’t let him leave for less than £50m, it could come down to whether the Reds would have the budget to get a deal done amid their reported simultaneous pursuits of Jude Bellingham, Mason Mount, James Maddison and others.

EOTK Insider: From Liverpool, to Everton, to prison – the double league winner who swapped medals for a life of crime