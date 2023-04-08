“We are still Liverpool” – Fabinho hasn’t given up on reaching the top four this season

Liverpool fans were hoping that the end of the international break would bring with it a pursuit of the top four with big results and performances against Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal – although the results haven’t gone to plan, Fabinho still hasn’t given up on our aims.

Speaking with Liverpoolfc.com, the Brazilian said: “We are still Liverpool, we are still a big team. The hope and the goal is to reach the top four, so if you want this we have to start winning games. It doesn’t matter who is in front of us, we just have to try to win.

“This is the goal. We had a similar situation two seasons ago. We have to keep believing, keep trying. It’s not easy – at that moment we were not too close to the top four.

“But it doesn’t matter who are the teams in front of us, we have to try to win our games and the confidence will come back. I hope we will get to the top four.”

It’s great to hear the confidence that our No.3 has in himself and his teammates securing what would have to be an incredibly strong end to the season, something that our prior form has not suggested we will be doing.

But the 29-year-old is right, as supporters of this club we all know that there have been much stranger things happening in our history than a late pursuit for Champions League qualification in the final 10 games.

Arsenal aren’t top of the Premier League for nothing and we weren’t exactly convincing in the two games preceding the Easter Sunday meeting but Anfield is a special place, with our last performance at home providing a 7-0 victory over Manchester United.

Let’s hope that the Reds can use the match against Mikel Arteta’s side as a springboard to go on and succeed in the final nine following games, although we’ve been hoping for a reaction like this for so long now.

