(Video) Sky Sports pundits brutally mock Jamie Carragher over past Liverpool footage

Jamie Carragher was brutally mocked by his fellow Sky Sports pundits in the broadcaster’s pre-match coverage ahead of Liverpool v Arsenal this afternoon.

Coincidentally, the two sides met on this day 19 years ago, which also fell on Easter weekend at a time when the Gunners led the Premier League table, just as they do now.

On that occasion at Highbury, Thierry Henry helped himself to a hat-trick as the north Londoners won 4-2 en route to completing an unbeaten top-flight campaign.

One of the Frenchman’s goals saw him jink past an off-balance Carragher just before scoring, with the ex-Liverpool defender today being forced to relive footage of that moment in the company of fellow pundits Micah Richards and Roy Keane.

The former Manchester City man joked about how the Reds’ one-time number 23 inadvertently ‘took out’ teammate Igor Biscan, while the Irishman wore a wry smile as he described the defending for the goal as ‘shocking’.

Carra took the banter in good faith, although we’re hoping there won’t be a repeat of that from the Liverpool defence today!

You can see the clip from Sky Sports below, via @SkySportsPL on Twitter: