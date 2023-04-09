(Video) Jamie Carragher drops confident Liverpool prediction ahead of Arsenal game

Jamie Carragher has confidently predicted Liverpool to defeat Arsenal this afternoon, citing home advantage as a significant factor.

The Reds are seven places and 29 points worse off than the Premier League leaders and haven’t won in their last four games in all competitions.

However, they’ve only lost once at home in the top flight this season, while the Gunners’ last triumph at Anfield came way back in September 2012.

Liverpool’s last home match saw them annihilate Manchester United 7-0, just a week after the visitors won the Carabao Cup final against a fine Newcastle team, and Carragher has backed his former club to enjoy another excellent result in front of the Kop.

Speaking on Sky Sports‘ Super Sunday this lunchtime, the 45-year-old said: “I think Liverpool will win, just because it’s Anfield. If it was at Arsenal or any other stadium, a neutral venue, I’d say Arsenal are massive favourites.

“In terms of Arsenal, there’s a great steel about them this season that’s different in terms of their record away from home. They’re the best team in the Premier League away from home, so it will be a tough game, but I don’t think I’ll ever go against Liverpool playing at Anfield.

“It is that factor of the crowd. There are still a lot of young players in that Arsenal team, and it’ll be interesting to see how they cope if they go behind, if this crowd gets up.

“We saw a few weeks ago, Manchester United – one of the top teams in the Premier League this season – lose 7-0, so this place can do strange things to teams.”

It’ll take one of our best performances of the season to halt the gallop of an Arsenal side who are thriving, but like Carragher says, Liverpool are a tough nut to crack at Anfield.

A repeat of the levels which saw us thump the Red Devils five weeks ago would do very nicely this afternoon…

You can see the clip from Sky Sports below, via @SkySportsPL on Twitter: