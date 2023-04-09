(Video) ‘Can’t believe’ – Carragher can’t hide his disbelief at what Liverpool player didn’t do

Liverpool more than made for a diabolically poor first-half showing at Anfield, which saw them concede twice, with a stunning outing after the half-time break.

With the Reds having the greater share of goalscoring chances, as has been backed up by the post-match xG statistics (a higher rating than what we recorded against Manchester United in the 7-0 win at L4), it wouldn’t be facetious to suggest that Jurgen Klopp’s men could have walked out deserved winners at the full-time whistle.

Liverpool (4.76) 2-2 (1.81) Arsenal — The xG Philosophy (@xGPhilosophy) April 9, 2023

One man in particular may be left wondering how on earth he didn’t register the winning goal, with Ibou Konate denied by a stunning Aaron Ramsdale save at the death – a moment that had Jamie Carragher admitting his disbelief post-game: “I mean, I can’t believe Konate hasn’t put it in at the end.”

