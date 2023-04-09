Jamie Carragher perfectly summarises Liverpool’s draw v Arsenal in three short words

Amid all the potential analysis which can be gleaned from today’s rollercoaster Premier League clash between Liverpool and Arsenal, Jamie Carragher needed just three words to sum up how eventful the game had been.

The Gunners led 2-0 inside half an hour before the home side fought back to rescue a point, and the Reds could even have won it had it not been for a Mo Salah penalty miss and two incredible last-gasp saves from Aaron Ramsdale.

There was also a flashpoint at half-time as assistant referee Constantine Hatzidakis elbowed Andy Robertson in the face as the teams made their way off the pitch at the interval.

Taking to Twitter at full-time following the breathless tussle at Anfield, Carragher succinctly stated: “What a game!”

It wasn’t just the former Liverpool defender who was left enthralled by what he witnessed today, with fellow Sky Sports pundit Micah Richards labelling it ‘one of the best games I’ve ever seen’ (via @SkySportsPL on Twitter).

Jurgen Klopp won’t be happy with how Arsenal outclassed his side for most of the first half, but he’ll take great heart from how the Reds battled back to salvage a point, and may even rue that we didn’t make it a seventh successive home win over the Gunners in the Premier League.

The big turning point appeared to be an altercation between Trent Alexander-Arnold and Granit Xhaka just before Mo Salah’s first half goal, with the incident igniting a then-subdued Anfield crowd which whipped up a frenzy throughout the second 45 minutes.

Four goals, multiple flashpoints, a missed penalty, unbelievable saves, drama right to the final whistle. Carragher summarised it perfectly – what a game!

You can see his tweet below (via @Carra23 on Twitter):

