Fabrizio Romano issues Jude Bellingham update amid reports of an imminent decision on his future

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Jude Bellingham has yet to make a decision on his future, despite some reports to the contrary.

The Englishman has been tipped in recent speculation to be close to deciding on his next club amid interest from Liverpool, Manchester City and Real Madrid, though continues to hold discussions with family.

“Jude Bellingham has not decided on his future just yet, but he’s in constant conversation with his family and his father, Mark, in order to clarify his future as soon as possible,” the Italian wrote for CaughtOffside. “The situation has not changed yet, the top clubs in the race are waiting for Bellingham’s decision; and Dortmund too, as Borussia hope Jude will decide this month.”

Many at Anfield would no doubt love to see the Englishman announce his intention to join Jurgen Klopp’s rebuild this summer as a particularly key piece in the puzzle.

READ MORE: (Video) ‘I hope he plays…’: Nicol urges Klopp to make one big change to Liverpool team v Arsenal

The understanding is, on our end, that FSG will support the manager in his efforts to rejuvenate a side that has fallen far short of expectations this term – particularly when compared to the nearly historic campaign of 2021/22.

The length of time it’s taking the Englishman to reach a decision is far from surprising given that he’s understood to be exploring every aspect of a potential move from the club’s project, finances, training facilities and so on and so forth.

Despite our own struggles this season, we’d like to think Liverpool would still rank highly as a possible destination in light of Jurgen Klopp’s prior accomplishments.

It might represent a bigger gamble compared to Manchester City, at least as far as instant success next term is concerned, though the German tactician has more than proved his ability to construct a title-winning team, even without world-beating finances.

EOTK Insider: From Liverpool, to Everton, to prison – the double league winner who swapped medals for a life of crime