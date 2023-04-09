(Video) Bobby Firmino equalises for Liverpool late on with close-range header

Bobby Firmino rescued a deserved point for Liverpool with a late equaliser in the Reds’ 2-2 draw against Arsenal this afternoon.

When the Gunners raced into a 2-0 lead inside the first 28 minutes, it looked like being a comfortable afternoon for the visitors, but Mo Salah halved the deficit shortly before the interval and missed a second half penalty.

With 12 minutes remaining, Jurgen Klopp turned to the bench for his third substitution, introducing the Brazilian striker in place of Fabinho as he deployed an extra forward in the hope of salvaging a result.

The change paid dividends as, with 87 minutes on the clock, Trent Alexander-Arnold ghosted past Oleskandr Zinchenko near the byline and crossed into the six-yard box, where Firmino was on hand to nod the ball past Aaron Ramsdale for Liverpool’s equaliser.

The Reds could even have won it late on, only for the Arsenal goalkeeper to make a stunning save in stoppage time.

It made for a frenetic finish to an enthralling match, and the home side were good value for the point they ultimately earned.

