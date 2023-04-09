‘He has absolutely everything’ – Henderson lauds ‘special’ Arsenal star ahead of Liverpool clash

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has voiced his admiration for one player against whom he could line up this afternoon.

Ahead of the Reds’ clash against Arsenal at Anfield, the 32-year-old reserved some glowing praise for Bukayo Saka, who’s been an instrumental figure in the Gunners’ surge to the summit of the Premier League table.

Having contributed 12 goals and 10 assists in the top flight so far this season (Transfermarkt), the 21-year-old has put himself firmly into PFA Player of the Year contention, and his England teammate has given a ringing endorsement of the youngster.

Speaking to beIN SPORTS prior to today’s match, Henderson said of Saka: “He’s a special person. Off the pitch, he’s a really nice lad, really humble.

“On the pitch, he’s got absolutely everything, especially for his age. His maturity, his decision-making within games…he scores goals, defends, works hard, never really loses the ball. He’s so strong when he’s holding people off.

“He has absolutely everything and the future’s very bright for him, and I’m sure for Arsenal and England hopefully as well. He’s a fantastic player.”

The Gunners star will certainly be one for Liverpool to keep a close watch upon today, especially after his brace against us in the reverse fixture earlier in the season.

Hopefully lessons have been learned from that game and we can curtail his influence at Anfield this afternoon, something very few opponents have managed in recent months.

You can see the clip of Henderson’s praise for Saka below, via @beINSPORTS_EN on Twitter: