(Video) Roy Keane resorts to unwarranted jibe in criticising Liverpool man over one incident

Never a man shy of having a pop at players, Roy Keane slandered Andy Robertson by dubbing the Liverpool left-back ‘a big baby’ during Sky Sports’ coverage of the Reds’ clash against Arsenal this afternoon.

As the teams made their way off the Anfield pitch for half-time, the Scotland captain stopped to speak with assistant referee Constantine Hatzidakis, who responded by elbowing our number 26 in the face.

The 29-year-old was understandably vexed and made his displeasure known, but Paul Tierney’s reaction was to show him the yellow card despite being the recipient of the physical contract.

Footage of the incident was shown on Sky Sports during the interval, and Keane bafflingly had a pop at Robertson rather than the man who actually perpetrated the incident.

The ex-Manchester United captain whined: “Robertson is complaining, but he should be more worried about his defending.

“Do you know what he is, that Robertson? I’ve watched him a number of times. He’s a big baby. That’s what that guy is. Just get on with the game and concentrate on your defending.”

The hypocrisy from the Irishman here is staggering, when you think back to his playing career, which was littered with red cards and controversial moments.

Would Keane had shrugged it off and walked away without a word had it happened to him? Would he not have been one of the first to remonstrate with the officials had that been done to one of his teammates?

His jibe on Robertson was petty, below the belt and completely unwarranted.

You can see the clip of the pundit’s ridiculous comments below, courtesy of @SkySportsPL on Twitter: