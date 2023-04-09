(Video) Jurgen Klopp has a laugh with Liverpool fan wearing Bellingham shirt

Jurgen Klopp had a laugh with one Liverpool supporter wearing a Reds shirt with Jude Bellingham’s name on the back prior to today’s clash against Arsenal.

A clip uploaded to TikTok by user osjarmonka showed the fan with the manager, who was asked if the 19-year-old would be coming to Anfield in the summer amid ongoing transfer speculation.

The German seemed to reply “I don’t think so” before walking away, with the video showing Jurgen laughing as he went on his way.

The last few seconds of the clip show a number of Liverpool players walking past the group of supporters, with Bellingham’s England teammates Jordan Henderson and Trent Alexander-Arnold briefly glancing towards the direction of the camera.

Even on matchdays, the Venn diagrams of Jude Bellingham and LFC inevitably intersect! That could continue to be the case for some time yet as the summer transfer window draws nearer.

You can see the full clip below, courtesy of osjarmonka on TikTok: