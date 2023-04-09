(Video) Jurgen Klopp reacts to Andy Robertson incident with linesman in Liverpool v Arsenal

Jurgen Klopp has said that the footage of the half-time incident involving Andy Robertson and assistant referee Constantine Hatzidakis in the 2-2 draw between Liverpool and Arsenal today speaks for itself.

As the teams made their way off the field at the interval, the official elbowed the Reds left-back in the face as the latter queried something with him, sparking an angry reaction from the Scot and his teammates.

Roy Keane was distinctly unimpressed with our number 26, childishly dubbing him ‘a big baby‘ on Sky Sports punditry duty, but the manager unsurprisingly took a different view.

Speaking to the broadcaster after the match, Klopp was careful not to react excessively to the incident, but was nonetheless adamant that he’d believe Robertson’s version of events.

The Reds boss stated: “I know that it obviously happened but I didn’t watch it. In these situations, if it happened and if Robbo says it, then it happened. The pictures speak probably for themselves. I’ve nothing else to say about it.”

As soon as Jurgen sees the footage, he’ll surely deduce that it was out of order by Hatzidakis and will be furious, privately at least.

You can catch Klopp’s comments below, courtesy of Sky Sports Premier League on Twitter (@SkySportsPL):