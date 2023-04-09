(Video) Jurgen Klopp produced a surprising reaction to Mo Salah’s penalty miss for Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp appeared to think that Mo Salah had scored his penalty in Liverpool’s dramatic 2-2 draw against Arsenal today.

The Reds found themselves two goals down inside 28 minutes before the Egyptian halved the deficit close to half-time.

In the early second half exchanges, Rob Holding’s foul on Diogo Jota earned the home side a penalty and a perfect chance to equalise. However, just as he did at Bournemouth a month ago, Salah missed the target from 12 yards, dragging his spot kick wide of the post.

Klopp had his back to the incident and, upon hearing the loud roar from the crowd, pumped his fist, seemingly believing that Liverpool’s number 11 had restored parity.

Instead, he turned around to see the home fans in shock at what they’d seen and quickly realised that the cheers were coming from the Arsenal supporters to his left.

Perhaps Jurgen was just as stunned as the rest of us over Salah fluffing his lines from the penalty spot for the second time in five weeks!

You can see Klopp’s reaction to the penalty miss below, courtesy of @SkySportsPL on Twitter: