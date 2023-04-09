(Video) Konate flattens Xhaka with brutal slide tackle in one of the highlights of the game

Liverpool will have Granit Xhaka to thank for their second-half turnaround after the Swiss international’s attempt to elbow Trent Alexander-Arnold lit a spark underneath Anfield in the first 45 minutes of action.
Perhaps thinking of his fullback teammate, Ibou Konate was spotted (much to the satisfaction of a number of Reds accounts) sliding into the hot-headed midfielder with a brutal slide challenge to win back possession.
It was a clean tackle, if a bit overzealous, though great to see from the Frenchman at a time when we were looking to impose ourselves on a potentially season-defining game.
You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @KopitePodcast:
🫡| Ibrahima Konaté appreciation post.
He should’ve capped off the performance with the winner but still – what a player. pic.twitter.com/MZuooeinkH
— The Kopite Podcast (@KopitePodcast) April 9, 2023