(Video) Konate flattens Xhaka with brutal slide tackle in one of the highlights of the game

Liverpool will have Granit Xhaka to thank for their second-half turnaround after the Swiss international’s attempt to elbow Trent Alexander-Arnold lit a spark underneath Anfield in the first 45 minutes of action.

Perhaps thinking of his fullback teammate, Ibou Konate was spotted (much to the satisfaction of a number of Reds accounts) sliding into the hot-headed midfielder with a brutal slide challenge to win back possession.

It was a clean tackle, if a bit overzealous, though great to see from the Frenchman at a time when we were looking to impose ourselves on a potentially season-defining game.

