(Video) ‘Absolutely apoplectic’ – Linesman elbows Robertson in the throat; Tierney books Liverpool man

Andy Robertson was left ‘absolutely apoplectic’ in the tunnel at half-time, according to Geoff Shreeves, after being elbowed in the throat by assistant referee Constantine Hatzidakis.

To the utter amazement of the Scotsman, he was booked by Paul Tierney after expressing his fury at the act and had to be escorted off the pitch by his teammates.

We’ll be very curious to see what the reaction is at the full-time whistle, with the former Hull fullback owed a very sincere apology by the officiating team at Anfield.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports:

Did the assistant referee elbow Andy Robertson?!" 🤯 pic.twitter.com/CZQbDDDX0I — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 9, 2023