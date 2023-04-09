(Video) Comedy of errors sees Liverpool concede woeful first goal v Arsenal

Liverpool’s defending has been far from compact this term, with opposition outfits often exposing a backline with plenty of errors in it.

The visitors this time in Mikel Arteta’s high-flying Arsenal took first blood within the opening 10 minutes of action at Anfield as some pitiful defending from Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson preceded Gabriel Martinelli bundling in the opener.

It’s a start that will have had Jurgen Klopp scratching his head in fresh wonderment after watching his side start the game reasonably well against the title hopefuls.

