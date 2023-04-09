Jones & Jota start v Arsenal: Liverpool team news confirmed

Liverpool find themselves in an almost identical position to where they sat in the 2020/21 campaign after injuries decimated the club’s available options in the backline.

It will be that spirit Jurgen Klopp will no doubt be keen to recall as his side search for an unlikely return to the top four spots with only 10 games remaining in the English top-flight.

A win against Arsenal would certainly provide a spark (albeit, a small one) of hope, though at the cost of handing Manchester City a lifeline in the title race.

READ MORE: Fabrizio Romano issues Jude Bellingham update amid reports of an imminent decision on his future

READ MORE: (Video) ‘I hope he plays…’: Nicol urges Klopp to make one big change to Liverpool team v Arsenal

Alisson Becker is the man in goal for the German tactician, supported by a centre-half duo of Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate.

Jordan Henderson and Fabinho retain their places in the starting-XI alongside Curtis Jones in the middle of the park.

Mo Salah and Cody Gakpo come into the front-three with Diogo Jota on the left-flank ahead of the Gunners’ visit.

You can catch the full team news below, courtesy of @LFC:

And the team news is… LIVE! Thoughts on the XI Klopp's gone with, Reds? 🔴 #LFC pic.twitter.com/5ajbYowv3k — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) April 9, 2023

EOTK Insider: From Liverpool, to Everton, to prison – the double league winner who swapped medals for a life of crime