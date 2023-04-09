Liverpool could have one crucial edge over rivals in transfer chase for £71m ‘winner’ – report

Liverpool could have a significant edge over a rival Premier League club in the chase for one transfer target, according to reports from Spain.

Fichajes have reported that the Reds and Chelsea are both working on a potential summer move for Alexis Mac Allister, who’s valued at €80m (£71m) by Brighton.

The two prospective suitors are believed to be keen on strengthening their respective midfields, and Jurgen Klopp’s team have been deemed the favourites to sign the 24-year-old.

That’s because the Blues would need to offload several of their current midfield options to free up funds and squad space for the Argentine.

READ MORE: (Video) Liverpool fans will love what Klopp & Co were spotted doing pre-Arsenal

READ MORE: (Video) Sky Sports pundits brutally mock Jamie Carragher over past Liverpool footage

While Chelsea currently have just two midfielders whose Stamford Bridge deals expire in the summer, Liverpool have four (as per Transfermarkt), which should present the Reds with greater scope to incorporate Mac Allister into their squad.

How much FSG could afford to spend on the Brighton star could depend on other planned transfer activity, with Jude Bellingham the main target at Anfield and the likes of Mason Mount and James Maddison also linked with moves to Merseyside.

If the funds are there to land the Argentine, though, it’d be a move well worth pursuing.

Speaking to Redmen TV in recent days, reliable journalist Neil Jones claimed that Mac Allister would go ‘straight into Liverpool’s team’, labelling him a ‘winner’ who’s capable of doing ‘a bit of everything’ in midfield.

It still won’t be easy to sign the 2022 World Cup champion given Brighton’s lofty valuation of him, but if indeed the Reds are the frontrunners for his signature and if Bellingham proves unattainable, the Seagulls star could be the perfect alternative.

EOTK Insider: From Liverpool, to Everton, to prison – the double league winner who swapped medals for a life of crime