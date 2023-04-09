(Video) LFC coach Vitor Matos confronts Paul Tierney after assistant ref elbows Robertson

Andy Robertson’s teammates were understandably furious after referee Paul Tierney flashed a yellow card at Andy Robertson following the assistant official’s apparent elbow against the Scot.

Footage of the event in the half-time break indeed proved that the former Hull man had every right to be incensed with the behaviour of Constantine Hatzidakis.

After urging Liverpool’s players to return inside the stadium, Reds coach Vitor Matos was spotted having a quick word with the officiating team, presumably to back up our aggrieved fullback.

