James Pearce spots Liverpool bench’s ‘furious’ reaction to late in-game moment; may have gone under the radar

The Liverpool bench’s ‘furious’ reaction to Mo Salah potentially being tugged down in the box – and the subsequent refusal to address it by the officiating team – may have gone under the radar.

This comes courtesy of an in-game tweet from The Athletic’s James Pearce, with the Reds having brought the game level courtesy of a well-taken header from Bobby Firmino at the far post.

Liverpool bench furious. Convinced Salah was being pulled back there — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) April 9, 2023

The Egyptian international looked to have been pulled to the turf on the 95th-minute, an incident that another official in another game may have pulled back play for to hand a penalty to the hosts.

Though a last-minute chance to win all three points would have been highly welcomed by a raucous Anfield crowd, there’s no question that there will have been plenty of positives to take from a strong showing in the second 45 minutes of action.

Ultimately, we’re comparatively more concerned with what the PGMOL has to say about Constantine Hatzidakis’ headloss after the assistant referee was spotted throwing an elbow at Andy Robertson at the half-time interval.

Jurgen Klopp admitted post-game that he hadn’t had a clear look at the incident, though we’d imagine the German himself will be utterly incensed at the treatment of one of his players once he gets a hand on the relevant piece of footage.

