(Video) Robertson’s ‘stunned’ 15-word tunnel rant after shocking assistant elbow incident

Andy Robertson was understandably ‘apoplectic’ in the words of Geoff Shreeves after assistant referee Constantine Hatzidakis appeared to elbow the Scot just after the half-time whistle.

The fullback’s furious words in the tunnel after being guide off the pitch were caught by the Sky Sports journalist as footage of the incident was reviewed in the studio.

“Andy Robertson was absolutely apoplectic, stunned even. He said, ‘he’s just elbowed me in the throat! The linesman has elbowed me in the throat!'” the reporter said. “Jordan Henderson, the Liverpool captain, is well aware of it. He led the remonstrations with referee Paul Tierney.”

PGMOL have since confirmed their intention to ‘review the matter in full’ (via a tweet from Melissa Reddy), though it’s difficult to see how the official in question will escape unscathed.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports: