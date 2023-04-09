(Video) Assistant referee’s elbow on Robertson looks even worse from alternative camera angle

Andy Robertson was involved in a flashpoint with one of the officials during today’s Premier League clash between Liverpool and Arsenal.

As the teams made their way to the dressing rooms at half-time, the Reds defender went to have words with assistant referee Constantine Hatzidakis, who elbowed the Scotland captain in the face.

The incident drew a variety of reactions, with Roy Keane brutally dubbing the 29-year-old ‘a big baby‘ on Sky Sports, while Jurgen Klopp stated that footage of what happened would speak for itself.

While the aforementioned broadcaster highlighted the altercation shortly before the second half started (via @SkySportsPL on Twitter), an alternative camera angle has since appeared on social media, and it makes the perpetrator’s actions look even worse.

Twitter user @L1V3RPO0LFC shared a clip from the Main Stand side of Anfield which showed Hatzidakis very clearly elbowing Robertson, who had not laid a hand on the assistant referee to justify such a reaction.

Both the FA and PGMOL are investigating the incident (as per Sky Sports), and hopefully the latter will make it clear to one of the people it represents that such conduct can’t be tolerated.

Aleksandar Mitrovic received an eight-match ban for his conduct towards the officials in Fulham’s defeat at Manchester United last month, so it shouldn’t be accepted for such incidents to happen with the roles reversed.

You can see the alternative camera angle below, courtesy of @L1V3RPO0LFC on Twitter: