(Video) ‘I don’t like saying it…’ – Roy Keane makes Liverpool admission after dramatic draw

Roy Keane admitted that it can be ‘extremely difficult’ for visiting teams to earn a result at Anfield, following today’s thrilling 2-2 draw between Liverpool and Arsenal.

The Gunners looked comfortable after going 2-0 up inside 28 minutes, but Mo Salah’s goal shortly before the interval helped to ignite what proved to be an enthralling contest.

The Egyptian missed a second half penalty and, shortly after Bobby Firmino’s late equaliser, the visitors needed a heroic stoppage time save from Aaron Ramsdale to come away with a share of the spoils.

The Anfield faithful were in full voice from the moment that Trent Alexander-Arnold and Granit Xhaka clashed shortly before Liverpool’s first goal, and ultimately Arsenal will probably be glad not to have lost.

Speaking on Sky Sports‘ Super Sunday after the full-time whistle, Keane conceded: “I don’t like saying it too much having played for United, but there is something bizarre.

“Particularly when you’re defending in the last 15 or 20 minutes and you’re hanging in there, especially when Liverpool are playing into the Kop…it is extremely difficult, let me tell you.

“Whatever the energy that’s in the stadium, obviously the history of the club…it’s very, very difficult.”

The Irishman added that Arsenal can feel ‘grateful’ for the draw and were ‘hanging in there’ during the second half.

We disagreed with Keane over his verdict on Andy Robertson being elbowed by the assistant referee at half-time, but he’s very much on point with his assessment on what it must be like for away teams at a raucous Anfield.

You can see the clip of the pundit’s comments below, courtesy of @SkySportsPL on Twitter: