(Video) Mo Salah was clearly tugged back by Gabriel during Liverpool’s draw v Arsenal

Mo Salah appeared to have been denied a clear penalty in stoppage time during Liverpool’s 2-2 draw against Arsenal today.

Having scored the Reds’ first goal to initiate the comeback from 2-0 down, and later missed a spot kick, the Egyptian had an eventful afternoon at Anfield.

He was also at the centre of a controversial episode deep into added time, as Gabriel had both of his arms around the 30-year-old and pulled him back, preventing him from getting to the ball.

As observed by James Pearce at the time of the incident (via @JamesPearceLFC on Twitter), the Liverpool coaching staff on the touchline were ‘furious’ that Paul Tierney didn’t award a penalty, having been ‘convinced’ that Salah was fouled.

Footage shared on Reddit by user hrva1892 shows that the Egyptian was clearly impeded, and it’s mind-boggling to think that none of the officials on duty – either at Anfield or on VAR – saw fit to intervene.

It was another damning indictment of Premier League refereeing on a weekend littered with controversial moments in the English top flight.

You can see the incident between Salah and Gabriel below, courtesy of hrva1892 on Reddit: