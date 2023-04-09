(Video) Mo Salah strikes back for 2-1 after Curtis Jones starts droolworthy Liverpool move

Liverpool started their encounter with Arsenal incredibly poorly it has to be said, though there were signs of some fight left in Jurgen Klopp’s men after Mo Salah stole a goal back on the 41st minute.

The Egyptian King found himself on the end of a stunning set of interplay from Curtis Jones, Diogo Jota and Jordan Henderson to tuck away from close-range.

Full credit has to go for the former of the trio who kicked off the move with a delicious backheel flick to find his Portuguese teammate.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports:

